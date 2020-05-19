Sonim Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

SONM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday. National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 30.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

