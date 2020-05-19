SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.75

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $28.50. SolGold shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 2,447,668 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOLG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SolGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70 ($0.92).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $543.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

