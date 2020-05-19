Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $5.40 on Friday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.95.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

