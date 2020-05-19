Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.79

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $15.10. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.