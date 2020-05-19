SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.29

Shares of SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 380514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

SMNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised SMC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised SMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

