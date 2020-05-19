Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

