SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.08. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86.

Get SINA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SINA. TheStreet lowered SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BOCOM International lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.