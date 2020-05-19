Short Interest in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Rises By 35.3%

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 432,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,248 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,843,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UN opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

