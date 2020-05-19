Short Interest in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Grows By 53.1%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Unilever by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $9,973,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. Unilever has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

