Short Interest in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Declines By 26.2%

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,570,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 44,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

