Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Grows By 48.7%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,009,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 599,087 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,410,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400,332 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $300.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.