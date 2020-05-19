Short Interest in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Increases By 61.0%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the April 30th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $105,890,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 994.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 128.4% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,462,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

