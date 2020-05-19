Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Drops By 16.0%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.