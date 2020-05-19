Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Declines By 15.3%

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 835,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

