Short Interest in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Increases By 138.0%

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,279.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 189,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

