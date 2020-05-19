Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 55.5%

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

