Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Increases By 29.7%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 539,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,785. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 285.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

