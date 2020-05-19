Short Interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Grows By 26.5%

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of American Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

American Resources stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

