Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Declines By 18.2%

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 666,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,052.50 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,103,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

