Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Shawcor in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCL. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of SCL opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.35.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$334.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.73 million.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,981.47. Also, Director James Derrick bought 150,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,709.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,749 shares of company stock worth $245,499.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

