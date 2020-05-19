ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,459 shares of company stock valued at $117,153,450. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $375.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.19 and its 200 day moving average is $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $388.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

