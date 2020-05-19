Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.24

Shares of Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and traded as high as $42.50. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 16,171 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
