Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.24

Shares of Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and traded as high as $42.50. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 16,171 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 91.30% and a net margin of 44.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

