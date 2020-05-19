SEA’s (SE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

SEA (NYSE:SE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

SEA stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. SEA has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

