Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HII. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.
In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
