Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HII. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

