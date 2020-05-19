Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,948 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20,725.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

STX opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $5,018,114 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

