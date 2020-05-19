Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.95

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €65.95 ($76.69) and last traded at €65.70 ($76.40), with a volume of 209649 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.25 ($73.55).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G24 shares. UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 85.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €58.21 and a 200-day moving average of €57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

