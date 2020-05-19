Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €63.25 ($73.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a fifty-two week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.90. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 85.01.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

