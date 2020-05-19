Scotiabank Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $20.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

