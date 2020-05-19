Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $368.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.