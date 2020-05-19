Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 74,272 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 215,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

