Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.43. Sappi shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,281 shares trading hands.

SPPJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

