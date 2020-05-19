SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 168.38%.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

