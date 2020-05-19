SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 168.38%.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

