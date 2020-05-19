Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.78 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 400,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.