Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.76 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.56.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$82.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$84.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.11 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$625,631.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,933.12. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$57,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,977.25. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,970 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

