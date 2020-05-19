Royal Bank of Canada Trims Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Target Price to $45.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WELL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of WELL opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

