Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to $0.80

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.70 to $0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.90.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

