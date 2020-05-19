Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Route1 Inc (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.56. Route1 shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.