Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,260.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

