Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

