Rhumbline Advisers Sells 35,211 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

