Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,251 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of F5 Networks worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 33.3% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

