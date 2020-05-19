Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 179,792 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.