Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of NetApp worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NetApp by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

