Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Ciena worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,174. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.