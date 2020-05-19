Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.95 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Occidental Petroleum worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

