Rhumbline Advisers Buys 719 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

