Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,723 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.38, a P/E/G ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $190.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEAM shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.37.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

