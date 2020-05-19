Rhumbline Advisers Buys 18,800 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

