Research Analysts Set Expectations for RA Medical Systems Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RMED)

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RA Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 118.27% and a negative net margin of 732.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMED. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $0.75 on Monday. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of RA Medical Systems worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

