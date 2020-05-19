Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MNRL opened at $13.20 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.91 million and a PE ratio of 37.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 in the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $22,646,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

